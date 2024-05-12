When is the next Singapore GE? 3 reasons it’s too early for election fever

There are several considerations that point to the polls being later rather than sooner. Just don’t make travel plans based on this.

Jeremy Au Yong
Associate Editor (Newsroom Strategy)
The first and biggest reason for a GE in the new year is just how busy the calendar is for the remaining months of this year. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
May 12, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 12, 2024, 05:00 AM
We are now close enough to the deadline for a general election (GE) – one must be held by November 2025 – that almost every domestic political development sparks a question about the timing of the next GE. Every utterance and policy decision from key office-holders is dissected and analysed for clues that the proverbial button is about to be pressed.

The leadership handover which takes place in the coming week, for instance, had set off a round of tea-leaf reading. At the moment, many political watchers believe it will be sooner rather than later. The majority view – though not a consensus one – is that Singaporeans will likely go to the polls some time before the year is out, rather than in the new year.

