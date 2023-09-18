When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

It’s a diagram that Economics 101 students learn by heart. It puts together supply, demand and prices in a single chart. The graph is the stuff that makes markets tick, whether for iPhones or bowls of rice.

As an associate professor at the School of Economics at the University of the Philippines, prior to her move into government, Prof Cielo Magno imprinted the supply-and-demand chart on her students’ minds. Typically, supply slopes upward: When prices rise, suppliers are willing to produce more; demand generally slopes downward: At higher prices, consumers buy less.