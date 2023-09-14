When bank officers are tested by Singlish-savvy AI ‘assistants’

It’s early days, but the triple A benefits of generative AI – assist, augment, automate – are already surfacing in fields as diverse as customer relations and banking.

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Ms Wynthia Goh, who leads the section of NCS called NEXT, works with companies applying emerging technologies like generative AI and cloud technology. PHOTO: NCS GROUP
When you visit an art gallery or a museum, it helps to have a docent or a guide to talk you through the exhibits – their creators, the stories behind the creations and their finer points. You might soon find yourself being guided by an artificially intelligent docent, who gives customised answers to any questions you may have, instead of you having to listen to canned recordings available to all visitors.

One such docent was demonstrated at an exhibition booth at the inaugural NCS Impact Forum last week, organised by the IT subsidiary of Singtel, NCS Group, which brought together some 1,000 tech and innovation practitioners from across the Asia-Pacific.

