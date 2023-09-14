When bank officers are tested by Singlish-savvy AI ‘assistants’

When you visit an art gallery or a museum, it helps to have a docent or a guide to talk you through the exhibits – their creators, the stories behind the creations and their finer points. You might soon find yourself being guided by an artificially intelligent docent, who gives customised answers to any questions you may have, instead of you having to listen to canned recordings available to all visitors.

One such docent was demonstrated at an exhibition booth at the inaugural NCS Impact Forum last week, organised by the IT subsidiary of Singtel, NCS Group, which brought together some 1,000 tech and innovation practitioners from across the Asia-Pacific.