When baby brings distress

Having a baby is a cause for celebration, and worth all the sleepless nights. The traditional one-month ceremony and gift-giving underline the significance of the creation of the next generation. Yet, for some mothers, it brings traumatic memories and overwhelming stress.

Take Cheri (not her real name), who had a difficult pregnancy and an emergency caesarean section at 35 weeks. Complications with her infant’s health led to medical and surgical intervention during the birth. Anxious and confused, she was also on her own, as her husband – who travelled frequently for business – was overseas and could not return in time.