When baby brings distress

For some women, birth can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Seeking psychological support is important for mum, new child – and hubby

Ho Yiling

An overseas study in 2017 found that post-partum PTSD affects 4 per cent to 18 per cent of all new mothers. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Having a baby is a cause for celebration, and worth all the sleepless nights. The traditional one-month ceremony and gift-giving underline the significance of the creation of the next generation. Yet, for some mothers, it brings traumatic memories and overwhelming stress.

Take Cheri (not her real name), who had a difficult pregnancy and an emergency caesarean section at 35 weeks. Complications with her infant’s health led to medical and surgical intervention during the birth. Anxious and confused, she was also on her own, as her husband – who travelled frequently for business – was overseas and could not return in time.

