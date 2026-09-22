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When AI changes the job, who helps the worker change?

Workers and small businesses need advice on training that works and the opportunities that are opening up. A new study may help.

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As AI changes the scope and prospects of different job roles, workers will need guidance on the type of training they need, says the writer.

As AI changes the scope and prospects of different job roles, workers will need guidance on the type of training they need, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Mathew Mathews

I have spent much of my working life as an academic synthesising large amounts of research and using the appropriate technical methods to analyse the data and present a coherent narrative. 

Until recently, I had assumed that these were fairly durable, highly sought-after professional skills. I am less certain now.

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