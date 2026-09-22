When AI changes the job, who helps the worker change?

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Workers and small businesses need advice on training that works and the opportunities that are opening up. A new study may help.

As AI changes the scope and prospects of different job roles, workers will need guidance on the type of training they need, says the writer.

I have spent much of my working life as an academic synthesising large amounts of research and using the appropriate technical methods to analyse the data and present a coherent narrative.

Until recently, I had assumed that these were fairly durable, highly sought-after professional skills. I am less certain now.