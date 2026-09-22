When AI changes the job, who helps the worker change?
Workers and small businesses need advice on training that works and the opportunities that are opening up. A new study may help.
Mathew Mathews
I have spent much of my working life as an academic synthesising large amounts of research and using the appropriate technical methods to analyse the data and present a coherent narrative.
Until recently, I had assumed that these were fairly durable, highly sought-after professional skills. I am less certain now.