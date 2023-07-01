When age and infirmity matter in politics

Much is at stake for a nation when it is governed by ageing leaders with worsening physical and mental health.

Chong Siow Ann
68 per cent of the respondents in US are concerned that President Joe Biden does not possess the "necessary" health to serve as president. REUTERS
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
45 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Come 2024, United States President Joe Biden, who is now 80 years old, will be seeking a second term. As things stand, it’s likely that it will be another face-off with former president Donald Trump (the latter’s indictment notwithstanding), who is now 77.

A recent poll by NBC News found that 68 per cent of the respondents in the US are concerned that Mr Biden does not possess the “necessary” mental and physical health to serve as president, with 55 per cent saying they have “major” concerns versus 44 per cent having similar concerns about Trump.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top