When age and infirmity matter in politics

Come 2024, United States President Joe Biden, who is now 80 years old, will be seeking a second term. As things stand, it’s likely that it will be another face-off with former president Donald Trump (the latter’s indictment notwithstanding), who is now 77.

A recent poll by NBC News found that 68 per cent of the respondents in the US are concerned that Mr Biden does not possess the “necessary” mental and physical health to serve as president, with 55 per cent saying they have “major” concerns versus 44 per cent having similar concerns about Trump.