The year I turned 40, two important relationships in my life ended. My mother died. And I filed for divorce. My mother's death was sudden and unexpected. But my marriage had been a disaster in the making for almost two decades.

Loss, whether to cruel death or to the vagaries of life, is not easy to bear, and even more difficult to fathom. Death is final and non-negotiable by its very nature. Divorce is a different kind of ending.