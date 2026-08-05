What’s wrong with FIFA? Look beyond Infantino

The Animal Farm syndrome thwarts attempts at putting an end to recurring scandals by replacing the head of world football’s governing body.

The World Cup trophy presentation in July may have been a confetti moment for FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right), but his decisions related to US President Donald Trump (left) have triggered a backlash.

Gianni Infantino’s recent capitulation looks like a textbook case of overreach by a leader unaccustomed to restraints on their power. The FIFA president’s plan to sell a stake in a US$20 billion (S$25.6 billion) commercial vehicle to private investors unravelled in four days as a global backlash mounted and even close colleagues disowned the project. His own position is now in question.

Anyone hoping that replacing the head will bring an end to recurring scandals is likely to be disappointed: What world football’s governing body needs above all is structural change.