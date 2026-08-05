Straitstimes.com header logo

What’s wrong with FIFA? Look beyond Infantino

The Animal Farm syndrome thwarts attempts at putting an end to recurring scandals by replacing the head of world football’s governing body.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It may have been a confetti moment for FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) at the World Cup trophy presentation in July but his decisions related to US President Donald Trump has triggered a backlash.

The World Cup trophy presentation in July may have been a confetti moment for FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right), but his decisions related to US President Donald Trump (left) have triggered a backlash.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Matthew Brooker

Gianni Infantino’s recent capitulation looks like a textbook case of overreach by a leader unaccustomed to restraints on their power. The FIFA president’s plan to sell a stake in a US$20 billion (S$25.6 billion) commercial vehicle to private investors unravelled in four days as a global backlash mounted and even close colleagues disowned the project. His own position is now in question.

Anyone hoping that replacing the head will bring an end to recurring scandals is likely to be disappointed: What world football’s governing body needs above all is structural change.

See more on

Fifa

Gianni Infantino

Donald Trump

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.