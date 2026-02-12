Straitstimes.com header logo

What’s the point of AI in acupuncture?

Traditional Chinese medicine meets modernity.

Acupuncture as traditionally practised as seen here in a life-size acupuncture model and needles on display at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

Acupuncture is a traditional medical practice in which needles are stuck into parts of the body. It once seemed more connected to China’s ancient past than to its high-tech present. No longer.

On Feb 4, a company from Tianjin, a city in northern China, said it had developed a glove-like gadget, controlled by the user’s brainwaves, which can perform acupuncture on their hands. The company says the product, which is intended to help in the recovery of stroke victims, is undergoing clinical trials at hospitals in the city.

