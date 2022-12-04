What your bedside table says about you

Consider what is on Elon Musk’s. Unlike the power desk, the bedside table tells a more intimate story of who we are.

Elon Musk’s bedside table offers fresh insight into his public image in the world. PHOTO: ELON MUSK/TWITTER

Jo Ellison

33 min ago
A long, long time ago, I went out with a man who packed a piece. By which I mean, I went out with a man who wore a toy gun. By which I mean, he strapped a replica gun that fired blanks into a cross-body “gun holster” which he would wear underneath his coat.

As red flags go, this was a pretty big one. Quite apart from the fact that he was basically inviting armed police to shoot him dead in the street – and who would have blamed them? The whole look was deeply unsexy. His relationship with the toy long outlasted our relationship.

