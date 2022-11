What would you do with a windfall of millions or billions of dollars? A new year is arriving. As a thought experiment, give yourself fantasy money to get a quick sketch of your dreams so you can chase a starter version of it.

Would you still work but cut down on the hours like the Swedish lottery winners in a study? Huat ah (prosper, in Hokkien)! If your answer is yes, maybe you have already won in life – even without the winnings – because you enjoy your job.