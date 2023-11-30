What we need to talk about when we talk about AI

A Google team’s attempt to set a standard for classifying the capabilities of superhuman computers is vital to a more reasoned, effective conversation.

Dave Lee

Classifying AGI will be much more complex than autonomous vehicles because the latter is merely a subset of the former. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ever since Alan Turing’s “imitation game”, we have been acutely aware of the importance of measuring the capabilities of computers against our own miraculous brains. The British pioneer’s method, outlined in 1950, is primitive today, but it sought to answer a persistent question: How will we tell when a machine has become as (or more) intelligent than a human being?

Defining such progress is imperative for productive conversations about artificial intelligence (AI). Specifically, the question of what can be considered artificial general intelligence (AGI) – a “mind” as adaptable as our own – needs to be considered using a set of shared parameters. Currently, the term lacks precise definitions, making predictions of AGI’s arrival and impact simultaneously both unnecessarily alarmist or insufficiently concerned.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top