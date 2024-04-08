What Trump and crypto tell us about facts v feelings

The more an asset price is disconnected from its fundamentals the more potential it has to go ‘to the moon’

Jemima Kelly

What those who are perplexed by Donald Trump’s continued popularity often fail to understand is that he is being assessed on a different set of criteria entirely. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 05:00 AM
This year is starting to have something of a 2021-ish vibe to it. Bitcoin is booming, an old American man looks likely to hand leadership of the free world to another old American man, Elon Musk is saying things like “Dogecoin to the moon”, and so-called “meme stocks” are back.

One such stock has been attracting particular attention, and it just happens to be majority-owned by one of the aforementioned old American men: Trump Media & Technology Group. Trading under the ticker “DJT”, its share price surged in value on its market debut in late March, after merging with another 2021 throwback: a special purpose “blank cheque company” known as a Spac.

