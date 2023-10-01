What they don’t tell you about getting old

Getting old is no joke, it just looks funny.

Roger Rosenblatt

Even the word "old" sounds like a sigh of surrender, mourns the writer. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
I recently turned 83, and while there are many joys to getting older, getting out of taxis is not one of them.

What you don’t want to do is get your left foot caught under the front right seat before you try to swing your right foot towards the door; otherwise, you will topple over while attempting to pay the fare, possibly injuring your ankle and causing the manoeuvre to go even more slowly. If you make it past the taxi door, there is still the one-foot jump to the street. You are old. You could fall. Happens all the time.

