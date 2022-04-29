What the Shanghai lockdown tells us of China's future

There is an ongoing competition within the Chinese leadership between those who believe in strong centralised authority and those who prefer more decentralised governance.

Nancy Qian
Men in protective gear in the deserted Nanjing Street shopping and tourist area in Shanghai, on April 25, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

CHICAGO - After signalling that it was moving to a more nuanced Covid-19 policy, Shanghai - a city of 26 million - was pressured by the central government to lock down in late March, and has only just started to ease restrictions after almost one month. The official reason for this drastic policy shift is that citywide testing had revealed high infection rates. Yet one is left wondering why the authorities did not opt for a less costly alternative to a complete lockdown.

After all, Omicron, which now accounts for almost all new cases globally, has only mild effects on vaccinated people. And while China's elderly population does have a surprisingly low vaccination rate (around 60 per cent), immunising this cohort is well within the country's messaging and mobilisation capabilities.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top