What the sale and troubles of Manus reveal about the US-China AI race

Manus did everything it could to shed its China links. Its sale to Meta and China’s probe into the company show that matters little in today’s AI geopolitics.

When Chinese ​artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Butterfly Effect scored a US$2.5 billion (S$3.2 billion) deal in December with Meta for its autonomous AI agent, Manus, its founders probably thought they had done everything right.

Just a year after founding the company in Beijing in 2022, developer and entrepreneur “Red” Xiao Hong, 33, registered it in Singapore with paid-up capital of $100,000 .