What tennis reveals about AI’s impact on human behaviour

Since the introduction of Hawk-Eye, umpires have been biting their tongues.

The Economist

Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 05:15 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 05:00 PM
Wimbledon’s centre court has seen its share of rivalries; think of McEnroe versus Borg, or Williams versus Williams. But for Mr David Almog, a behavioural economist at Northwestern University, the match worth tuning in for is umpire versus machine.

How artificial intelligence (AI) oversight affects human decision-making is an important question in a world where algorithms play an ever-larger role in everyday life. Car drivers, financial traders and air traffic controllers already routinely see their decisions overruled by AI systems put in place to rapidly correct poor judgment. Doctors, judges and even soldiers could be next.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

