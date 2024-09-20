What skyscrapers reveal about the countries that build them

The United Arab Emirates’s Burj Khalifa, at 828m, has been the world’s tallest tower since its opening in 2010.

A skyscraper is a statement of ambition. No surprise, then, that Saudi Arabia wants to build the world’s tallest.

Construction on the Jeddah Tower halted in 2018, but will restart soon; when completed, it will be the first building ever to stretch to a dizzying 1,000m . The Jeddah Tower’s nearly 170 storeys will house the usual combination of luxury flats, hotel rooms and offices. On one side visitors will be able to gaze on a new financial district; on another, across the Red Sea.