What Scott Bessent’s appointment means for the Trump administration
The President-elect’s nominee for Treasury secretary faces a gruelling job.
At last, white smoke has emerged from Mar-a-Lago. Two-and-a-half weeks after the election and more than a week since it first seemed as if an announcement about a choice of Treasury secretary was coming, Donald Trump has finally made his decision.
On Nov 22, the campaign said Mr Scott Bessent, a hedge fund titan
Mr Scott Bessent, a hedge fund titan, would command 1500 Pennsylvania Avenue. Both the appointment of Mr Bessent, and the manner in which he was picked, offer clues about economic policy during a second Trump term.