What samurai swords and Japan’s arms exports have in common

What holds back Japan from the success of K-Defence is not simply technology.

James D.J. Brown

Too often Japanese military equipment is high-quality but produced in small batches. In this, it has something in common with Japan’s famed samurai swords. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Mar 14, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 14, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ten years ago, in April 2014, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe overturned Japan’s longstanding ban on arms exports and established a new agency to oversee this industry. Proponents were excited about Japanese companies’ potential to use their technological prowess to win market share. Critics thundered that Japan was becoming a “merchant of death state”.

In reality, little changed. It was not until 2020 that Japan signed its first arms export deal. This was a contract worth US$100 million (S$133 million) for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to supply advanced air surveillance radars to the Philippines. This remains an isolated case. Even a decade after the rule change, Japan still does not feature in the list of the world’s top 25 arms exporting countries.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top