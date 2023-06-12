What’s behind Prabowo’s Ukraine peace plan?

When Indonesia’s Defence Minister and presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto unveiled his peace plan for Ukraine at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore earlier in June, he probably knew he would create a ripple of reactions worldwide.

Understandably, his proposal was met with disbelief and scepticism by Western officials. His multi-point plan called for the “immediate cessation” of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, followed by the creation of “demilitarised zones” using the current front lines, the deployment of United Nations peacekeeping troops and eventually UN-monitored referendums in the “disputed territories”.