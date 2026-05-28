What PayNow’s alias removal really signals

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Combating scams is only part of the story. The move pushes Singapore towards a more auditable payments infrastructure.

The move to remove the alias option from PayNow won't just combat scams, it may also signal a shift towards a more auditable payments infrastructure.

Singapore’s decision to remove the alias or nickname option from PayNow has been presented as a move to combat impersonation scams. The logic is intuitive: If users see a name closer to the recipient’s legal identity, deception becomes harder.

But the deeper significance of the change likely lies elsewhere.