For subscribers
What PayNow’s alias removal really signals
Combating scams is only part of the story. The move pushes Singapore towards a more auditable payments infrastructure.
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Singapore’s decision to remove the alias or nickname option from PayNow has been presented as a move to combat impersonation scams. The logic is intuitive: If users see a name closer to the recipient’s legal identity, deception becomes harder.
But the deeper significance of the change likely lies elsewhere.