What Orchard Road needs to be a paradise for shoppers

From 11.11 Singles Day to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there is a slew of year-end sales, marking the start to the annual holiday shopping frenzy. For many Singaporeans, the destination they associate with festive consumerism is Orchard Road, where the holiday light-up and the Yuletide revelries are in full swing after two years of social distancing.

For shoppers, the biggest draw will be what the malls along this 2.2km-long road and the areas nearby have to offer for the holiday season shopping.