What my robot mop taught me about the future of AI

As the 'sentience' debate over Google's AI shows, we can't decide whether robots are too clever or too stupid.

Gillian Tett
Robots are being equipped with evermore potent intelligence, raising big philosophical and ethical questions. PHOTO: UNSPLASH.COM
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - A couple of months ago, a friend noticed the state of my kitchen floor and decided to stage an intervention. I could see her point although, in my defence, I do have two teenagers and a large dog. My friend gifted me a matching robotic mop and vacuum cleaner, programmed to manoeuvre around a room, cleaning as they go.

When the boxes arrived, I recoiled at the sight of the iRobot logo. I'm slow at figuring out new tech and was worried the devices might spy on me, hoovering up data along with the dog hairs. But the instructions were simple, and I eventually decided that I did not really care if someone was studying the secrets of my kitchen floor.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top