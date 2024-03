I often seek solace in my adopted African pygmy hedgehog after a long day of attending events, meeting people and writing articles on a tight deadline. Before rescuing her from an animal centre, I had never imagined caring for a pet in Hong Kong. But I’m not alone.

The population of cats and dogs in Hong Kong jumped to 584,400 in 2023, from 549,100 in 2018, according to market research provider Euromonitor International, while in Singapore it grew nearly 8 per cent to 207,400.