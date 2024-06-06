What more can be done to protect children from abuse at childcare centres?

The answer is not just more CCTV cameras, but addressing issues of teacher quality, burnout, better collaboration and transparency.

Melissa Goh-Karssen

Ramping up CCTVs is a superficial solution that only serves as a deterrent but doesn’t tackle the root cause of the problem, says the writer. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Jun 06, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Jun 06, 2024, 05:00 AM
The spate of high-profile cases and reports of child abuse in Singapore’s pre-schools is heartbreaking and concerning.

In April, an infant care teacher received a jail sentence for slapping a 13-month-old baby who refused to drink milk. Another incident involved a teacher allegedly coercing a 23-month-old girl to lie down while forcefully pouring water into her mouth. There was also public outrage when a three-year-old boy was allegedly confined in a dark room and subjected to physical and verbal abuse by his teachers on multiple occasions.

