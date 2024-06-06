What more can be done to protect children from abuse at childcare centres?

The spate of high-profile cases and reports of child abuse in Singapore’s pre-schools is heartbreaking and concerning.

In April, an infant care teacher received a jail sentence for slapping a 13-month-old baby who refused to drink milk. Another incident involved a teacher allegedly coercing a 23-month-old girl to lie down while forcefully pouring water into her mouth. There was also public outrage when a three-year-old boy was allegedly confined in a dark room and subjected to physical and verbal abuse by his teachers on multiple occasions.