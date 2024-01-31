What managers can learn from Taylor Swift

In a few weeks from now, Taylor Swift will head to Singapore for the concerts in her Eras tour. If anyone had been worried that Covid-19 would lead to the end of the big concerts, her fans – the Swifties, as they are known – had proven otherwise.

Although my Singaporean students often complain about the rising prices of hawker food, many of them will be at the National Stadium in early March, having spent anywhere up to $1,000 for a coveted ticket. Others may opt to make a nice profit on the resale market, where some tickets are selling for several thousand dollars each.