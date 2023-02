In the article on Feb 13, “Fiscal headwinds call for hard choices”, the phrase that read “Meanwhile, the Government could consider reducing the turnover threshold for GST eligibility, which, at $1 million, is abnormally low by international standards” should read instead as “Meanwhile, the Government could consider reducing the turnover threshold for GST eligibility, which, at $1 million, is abnormally high by international standards”. We apologise for the error.