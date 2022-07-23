By Invitation

What it means to suffer from trauma

'Trauma' as defined on social media is not to be confused with PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition associated with wars and disasters.

Social media, which glorifies confession and victimisation, has made the meaning of trauma even more elastic. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ISTOCKPHOTO
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"It was terrifying and surreal to be talking to someone... listening to them pleading for help, and being able to do nothing but reassure them that help was on the way - and then to hear screams, shots and the silence of a dead line."

The man who recounted those extraordinary moments was Mr Romeo Dallaire, a lieutenant-general in the Canadian army and the commander of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda in 1994. In April of that year, the Hutus embarked on a genocidal massacre of the minority Tutsi. Mr Dallaire and his force of about 500 men became hapless witnesses of the bloodbath that left about a million people dead. Hutus set upon their Tutsi neighbours with household tools and homemade weapons - machetes and hoes, hammers and clubs. In his memoir, Mr Dallaire wrote of seeing bodies piled onto trucks and "blood, dark, half-coagulated, oozed like thick paint from the back of them". He recalled a rat that had grown so big and fat on the flesh of the dead that his men thought it was a terrier.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top