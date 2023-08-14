What India needs is more cricket and less Bollywood

As the Indian Premier League adapts to the digital age, Hindi films lose fans thanks to stale scripts and ageing stars

Ruchir Sharma

Cricket’s growing popularity rests on the Indian Premier League. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

India’s economy has as much entrenched rust as it has entrepreneurial dynamism. And no two industries illustrate these contradictions more clearly than its most iconic entertainments, Bollywood and cricket. Facing the same challenge – growing competition for fans in the Internet age – cricket is killing it, Bollywood is blowing it.

Cricket’s growing popularity rests on the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since its launch in 2008, the league has seen its estimated value rise from US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) to more than US$15 billion. In 2023, the two-month season drew nearly one billion viewers from live broadcast and streaming. In 2022, the IPL sold five-year broadcast rights for US$6.5 billion – a higher per-game price than many other professional sports, including England’s Premier League.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top