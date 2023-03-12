What if Joe Biden decided against running for re-election?

The Democratic bench has plenty of talent

The Economist

Recent polling from YouGov shows that only 44 per cent of Democrats are keen for Mr Joe Biden to run again. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

President Joe Biden is literally living history. With every passing day he sets a new record for oldest president – the sole octogenarian ever to occupy the Oval Office.

When he began his campaign to unseat Mr Donald Trump, Mr Biden intimated that he would not seek a second term, presenting himself as an elder statesman who would calm the nation’s turbulent politics before a younger generation took over. And yet he is now giving every sign that he intends to stay in office for six more years, by seeking re-election in 2024.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top