What if Joe Biden decided against running for re-election?

President Joe Biden is literally living history. With every passing day he sets a new record for oldest president – the sole octogenarian ever to occupy the Oval Office.

When he began his campaign to unseat Mr Donald Trump, Mr Biden intimated that he would not seek a second term, presenting himself as an elder statesman who would calm the nation’s turbulent politics before a younger generation took over. And yet he is now giving every sign that he intends to stay in office for six more years, by seeking re-election in 2024.