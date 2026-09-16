What I see when I gaze into my dog’s eyes

Caring for a rescue puppy has taught the writer to be more other-centred and to see animals in a different light

The writer with her dog, who has brought a lot of joy into her life and taught her to not be self-centred.

It has been two years since my husband D and I adopted Maddie from the dog shelter, where she was the quiet one in the corner. She has grown into a robust creature with a strong chest and a bouncy gallop who last tipped the scales at 38 kg - “she needs to lose weight”, said the vet. (We stopped weighing her instead, and ramped up her walk and exercise schedule.)

Two years of caring for Maddie has been exhausting but enriching. I had not anticipated it, but living with and caring for a dog has forced me to live, and to view life, differently.