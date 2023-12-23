What I got wrong about remote work

Working from home offers more flexibility which should make it easier to see our friends, but that largely has not happened

Sarah Green Carmichael

Most people working from home are seeing less of their friends than before Covid-19. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The end of one year and the start of another is always a good time to admit one’s mistakes. And I got something wrong – really wrong – about remote work.

In 2020, when offices shuttered and many knowledge workers began routinely clocking in from home, many sceptics decried the arrangement’s loneliness and isolation. This, I argued, was short-sighted – because although remote workers might be alone much of the day, it’s perfectly possible (in normal, non-pandemic times) to have a social life outside of work.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top