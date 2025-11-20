What Dubai chocolate and Dogecoin have in common

In a world of appearances, Dubai chocolate is arguably more substantial than the Dogecoin, says the writer.

In the 1630s, Adriaen Pauw was the closest thing Holland had to a prime minister; he was also fabulously wealthy. To display his wealth and good taste, Pauw commissioned a tulip garden filled with cleverly positioned mirrors.

The heart of the garden was a sprinkling of the rarest tulips, multiplied by the mirrors into a bountiful array. The rarest bulbs cost as much as a house; even a plutocrat such as Pauw could not afford to fill his garden in the conventional manner.