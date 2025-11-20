For subscribers
What Dubai chocolate and Dogecoin have in common
In a surreal, attention-seeking economy, dangers lurk in the pursuit of hot meme stocks.
Tim Harford
In the 1630s, Adriaen Pauw was the closest thing Holland had to a prime minister; he was also fabulously wealthy. To display his wealth and good taste, Pauw commissioned a tulip garden filled with cleverly positioned mirrors.
The heart of the garden was a sprinkling of the rarest tulips, multiplied by the mirrors into a bountiful array. The rarest bulbs cost as much as a house; even a plutocrat such as Pauw could not afford to fill his garden in the conventional manner.