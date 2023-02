If you make your living telling other people what to buy online, “de-influencing” might sound like a direct threat.

The trend of glossy videos advising users not to waste their money on Dyson Airwrap hair stylers, Ugg Minis, AirPods Max earphones or Olaplex shampoo has been hailed as a challenge to over-consumption and a return to authenticity. It is nothing of the sort.