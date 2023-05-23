What China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit says about its global ambitions

The gathering of Central Asian leaders in Xi’an points to not just China’s increasing clout in a Russia-dominated region but also Beijing’s broader effort to forge an alternative world order

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the joint press conference of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, on May 19, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Coincidence or design? Just as the heads of state and governments of the Group of Seven (G-7) most industrialised states convened in Japan for their yearly summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted his own top-level gathering with the leaders of five Central Asian nations.

Predictably, diplomats dismissed this juxtaposition of the two summits as purely a scheduling coincidence. And, of course, the two events are not equally ranked: As respectful as one wants to be to the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, one is forced to admit that, by any yardstick, the Central Asian leaders convened by China do not have the same combined power as the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States at the G-7 summit.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top