What Cape Verde can teach leaders about building winning organisations

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The most resilient organisations, like the most resilient football teams, are rarely built around extraordinary individuals.

It is not superior talent but superior coordination that makes the Cape Verde football team so impressive.

The most revealing insight on Cape Verde’s World Cup journey did not come from a spectacular goal.

It came during their round-of-32 encounter against Argentina.

For long stretches of the match, one of football’s traditional giants found themselves repeatedly frustrated by a team from an island nation of barely half a million people. Argentina enjoyed more possession and boasted world-class talent across the pitch. Yet Cape Verde remained remarkably composed. Their defensive lines stayed compact.

When possession was lost, players pressed together rather than individually. Midfielders instinctively closed passing lanes while defenders held their shape instead of being drawn out of position. Every move from defence to attack appeared rehearsed, disciplined and purposeful.

Watching the match, I was struck by how little depended on individual brilliance. What made Cape Verde so difficult to overcome was not superior talent but superior coordination.

This level of organisation did not emerge overnight. It reflects years of patiently building a footballing identity through successive Africa Cup of Nations campaigns, where tactical discipline, collective responsibility and unwavering belief gradually transformed an underdog into a team capable of competing with the world’s elite.

There is also a lesson for nations. Small states often assume that limited resources inevitably constrain their influence. The Cape Verde team demonstrate that disciplined institutions, a clear national identity and long-term investment in people can narrow the gap with much larger competitors.

The same principle has shaped the success of countries such as Singapore, where competitive advantage has never depended on size but on coherence, capability and execution.

Culture versus star power

As I watched the match unfold, I found myself thinking less about football and more about leadership.

As chair of listed company boards, I have often observed that organisations instinctively search for star performers whenever performance falters. Board discussions about succession planning, organisational transformation or executive recruitment frequently revolve around finding the exceptional individual who can change the organisation’s trajectory.

Yet Cape Verde’s performance suggests a very different lesson.

The most resilient organisations, like the most resilient football teams, are rarely built around extraordinary individuals. They are built around extraordinary cultures that enable ordinary people to perform exceptionally well together.

This raises an uncomfortable question: If we have known this for decades, why do leaders continue to overvalue stars?

Perhaps because recruiting exceptional individuals is easier than building exceptional cultures.

A celebrated executive signals decisive action. Culture requires years of patient investment. Individual achievements are visible and easily measured. Collective effectiveness develops quietly and is much harder to quantify. Investors celebrate charismatic chief executives. Headlines profile visionary founders. Awards far more readily recognise individual leadership than organisational cohesion.

Building culture demands consistency rather than publicity.

Culture is often misunderstood as employee engagement programmes, workplace benefits or value statements displayed on office walls. In reality, culture is much harder to build. It is the collection of behaviours that people repeatedly revert to when no one is watching.

Strong cultures reduce the need for constant supervision because people instinctively understand what good judgment looks like. Individuals begin making decisions that advance the organisation’s purpose rather than their own personal interests. Trust becomes embedded. Accountability becomes shared. Coordination becomes instinctive.

This is precisely what becomes evident when watching Cape Verde. Their discipline is not manufactured during 90 minutes on the pitch. It reflects thousands of hours spent reinforcing common behaviours, mutual trust and shared expectations.

Every player understands not only what he must do, but what the player beside him is likely to do. That level of coordination is the product of culture, not talent alone.

Effective leadership

The same lesson applies in the boardroom. Over the years, I have come to appreciate that one of a board’s most important responsibilities is not simply approving strategy or reviewing financial performance. It is shaping organisational culture.

Culture cannot be delegated entirely to management. Boards influence culture through the questions they ask, the behaviours they reward, the risks they tolerate and, perhaps most importantly, the example they set. Strategy may be approved in the boardroom, but culture determines how that strategy is executed throughout the organisation.

The most effective boards I have served on are not necessarily those comprising the most distinguished directors. They are the boards where every director clearly understands the role of governance, where differing views are encouraged during deliberations, where mutual respect allows robust debates without personal conflict and where, once decisions are made, the board speaks with one voice.

The chair’s responsibility is remarkably similar to that of a football coach. It is not to dominate every discussion or provide every answer. It is to create clarity of purpose, align people around shared objectives, encourage constructive challenge, build trust and ensure that individual expertise strengthens rather than fragments collective judgment.

These lessons have become even more relevant as organisations navigate artificial intelligence, geopolitical uncertainty, demographic change and economic volatility. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend not on assembling the brightest individuals , but on creating organisations that can learn faster, adapt together and execute consistently.

Perhaps leaders should begin asking different questions.

Instead of asking, “Who is our next star?”, perhaps we should ask: “Have we created an environment where every capable person can contribute at their highest potential?” Instead of searching for heroes, perhaps we should invest more time in building cultures that make coordinated excellence possible.

Football reminds us that matches are often won not by the player who touches the ball most, but by the team whose movements without the ball are equally disciplined and intentional.

Leadership is no different.

The enduring lesson from Cape Verde is not simply that teamwork matters. We have known that for generations.

The deeper lesson is that culture is the invisible force that transforms individual talent into collective performance. Strategy defines where an organisation wants to go. Systems determine how work is organised. But culture determines whether people consistently make the choices that allow both to succeed.

As a board chair, I have learnt that culture cannot be declared; it must be demonstrated. It is built through thousands of everyday decisions, reinforced by leadership and sustained by trust.

Cape Verde did not become one of the World Cup’s most admired teams because they found a handful of extraordinary players. They became formidable because they built an extraordinary culture where ordinary players trusted one another enough to perform as one.

Perhaps that is football’s most enduring lesson for leaders. Talent wins moments. Systems create consistency. However, culture is what transforms both into sustained organisational success.