The total bill for war damage to Ukraine so far? More than US$100 billion (S$138 billion) and counting - and this is just physical infrastructure.

Researchers from the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) estimate the overall cost of rehabilitation at US$220 billion to US$540 billion. The upper bound is over three times Ukraine's pre-war gross domestic product (GDP), and the lower bound four times the EU's foreign aid budget.