‘We’ve been trying for two years’: Information gaps that trip up couples who want to conceive

Many young couples believe they are doing everything right, only to face unexpected health obstacles when they are ready for a baby.

Many young couples continue to assume that health equals fertility and there is always time, says the writer.

The couple sitting across from me had come prepared, in the way that most well-meaning couples do.

She was on folic acid. He had cut down on smoking. They had been tracking her menstrual cycle, which was around 40 days, but had assumed this was within the normal range. They had read the articles, downloaded the apps, and done what they understood to be the right things.