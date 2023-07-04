Western allies are hedging against Donald Trump

A spectre is haunting Europe. The spectre of Donald Trump.
Many European decision-makers admit that they were caught unprepared by Trump’s election as US president in 2016. They are determined not to make the same mistake again.
