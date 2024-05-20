Wegovy is becoming too essential for its elite price

From amphetamines to slimming pills, there is a long history of weight-loss drug crazes that ended in disappointment, or worse. Until anti-obesity medicines such as Wegovy and Zepbound, none of them had started out promisingly and then produced better and broader results.

It is surprising, but studies of the health impact of the new generation of weight drugs have steadily brought more encouraging news. One published this week found that patients who took Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy sustained weight loss for up to four years. It builds on data from November 2023 showing the drug reduced the risk of heart attacks and death.