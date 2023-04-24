Weaponising population growth is a dangerous and regressive road

The news last week that India’s population is forecast to overtake that of China’s is a powerful psychological moment. Not for three centuries, since the Mughal Empire outnumbered the Qing Dynasty, has India been bigger than its rival.

The Chinese Communist Party fears that China, whose population is undergoing a rapid contraction, may get old before it gets rich. Western fears of stagnation are leading to anguished debates about immigration and calls for “pronatalist” policies. But governments everywhere should resist the temptation to weaponise population.