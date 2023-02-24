We want to work from home because we like it

It is hard to believe we will return to 95 per cent attendance at the workplace in my lifetime

Tim Harford

For most, the change in demand for working from home reflects a lasting shift in how we view remote and hybrid working, says the author. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
3 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Each February, the team at NPR’s fabulous Planet Money podcast announce their Valentines, nerdy love letters to under-appreciated data releases or obscure supply-chain trackers. In 2023, co-host Amanda Aronczyk revealed that her Valentine would be for... the office. She loved the camaraderie of office life.

As love letters go, it was bittersweet. At the beginning of the day, Aronczyk was “walking down the street like a boss with my box of a dozen Valentine-themed doughnuts” looking forward to the cheers from her colleagues at Planet Money’s small office in midtown Manhattan. But most of the team had scattered across the country, and all her meetings that day were on Zoom. At the day’s end, she sounded deflated as she stashed six uneaten doughnuts in the freezer before heading home.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top