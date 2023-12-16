We’ve farmed out minding our kids, now let’s not lose them entirely

Recently, many people weighed in on a TikTok video about a show in which a South Korean child tearfully described a) how lonely he was and b) how scary his dad’s temper could be. Both his parents appeared on the programme.

The video was part of a Web series that discussed family issues and showed a day in the life of a household that is fast becoming the norm everywhere: dual-income parents who spend most of the day at work, before clocking – if at all – some time with their children in the evenings.