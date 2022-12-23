We’re returning to the office but never quite arriving there

This was supposed to be the year of returning to the office. As was 2021, and even the second half of 2020. The office seems to have become a place where we are always “returning” but never quite “arriving”.

Although office occupancy rates have risen meaningfully, they are still nowhere near pre-pandemic norms in most of the United States. In most big cities, offices are still empty more than half the time. Even in Austin, Texas – which has the highest occupancy rate among large US cities, according to Kastle Systems badge-in data – workplaces are still much emptier than before the pandemic.