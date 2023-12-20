We need to start teaching children in schools how to spot fraud

Have you or someone you know been a victim of fraud? If so, that’s not unusual.

The United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics reported a rise of 25 per cent in the number of fraud offences in 2021 compared with 2020 in the UK. Representing over 40 per cent of all crimes against individuals, fraud is the most common crime in the UK.

If these statistics are not alarming enough, there is some evidence that artificial intelligence (AI) is making it harder to detect scams.

People often blame fraud victims for being foolish or trusting enough to fall for a scam. But it’s time to accept that it can happen to anyone. It’s a problem so large we need to revise our concept of fraud as something that happens only to gullible or vulnerable people. The human brain can’t keep up with all the new technology-enabled types of fraud.

So we need a new approach that holds financial institutions and businesses responsible for identifying or facilitating fraud and that harnesses AI to spot suspicious transactions. It’s not reasonable to expect consumers to know when they’re being scammed if banks and social media platforms can’t.

Who falls prey to fraud



If you were asked who is the most likely to become a victim of fraud, what would be your answer? If you are like most people, you probably thought about older adults. Investment bankers, IT experts or young adults might not have come to mind.

This misconception about who is vulnerable or susceptible to fraud is one of the core problems surrounding the topic of fraud. For example, a 2010 survey by credit reporting company Experian examining identity fraud in the UK found that two age groups, 25 to 34 and 35 to 44, represented 54 per cent of the victims, while those over 65 represented only 4 per cent of the victims of that type of fraud.

With cryptocurrency, victims tend to be young, well-educated, professional, and traders who have risky portfolios.

It is enough to read the list of main investors (and victims) in the fraud-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX and fraudulent medical technology company Theranos cases to realise that even the savviest investors and celebrities can become victims. Their supporters included media moguls, politicians and hedge fund managers.

A 2023 report by UK Finance indicates that 18- to 24-year-olds are being increasingly targeted by fraudsters, and are far more likely to fall prey to an impersonation scam, compared to those aged 65 and over. Also, the rate of 13- to 17-year-olds falling prey to scams via gaming has seen a sharp rise.

Developing educational and therapeutic programmes



Many schools around the world have introduced online safety programmes.

The programmes currently on offer, however, tend to be rather thin on how to protect yourself from fraud. Children’s charity NSPCC, for example, has programmes for protecting children from online abuse, staying safe while using social media, and from legal but harmful content – but not for online scams.

Fraud prevention should be taught in schools and universities as part of the curriculum.

For older adults, charities AARP and AgeUK offer guidance and resources, but it is unclear how effective or widely used they are.

Fraud-prevention programmes, training and information have rarely been scrutinised, and we lack data on their effectiveness. We need to develop programmes for each age group and evaluate their effectiveness.