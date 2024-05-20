We need to invest more in home-grown innovations for seniors

Globally, there is an expanding industry focused on improving social well-being for seniors, driven by innovation and technology. As Singapore heads towards becoming a super-aged society, the possibilities for the sector here are immense – and yet the activity in this area has yet to really take off.

Amid the array of solutions for the elderly, we need more that are made right here. Home-grown ideas are better equipped to address the unique demands of our local context, shaped by our diverse culture and compact living conditions, as well as resources tailored to our needs and cost considerations.