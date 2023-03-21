We need to create guard rails for AI

What if the only thing you could truly trust was something or someone close enough to physically touch? That may be the world into which AI (artificial intelligence) is taking us.

A group of Harvard academics and artificial intelligence experts has just launched a report aimed at putting ethical guard rails around the development of potentially dystopian technologies such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s seemingly sentient chatbot, which debuted in a new and “improved” (depending on your point of view) version, GPT-4, last week.