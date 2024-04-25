We need regulation to save kids from mobile device addiction

From online games to social media, we’re exposing our children to a world of addiction at early stages of their lives.

Teo Yik Ying

Perhaps it is time for us to consider laws and regulations to govern children’s access to mobile devices and social media. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 05:50 AM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 05:00 AM
It is ironic that in a grade-obsessed country like Singapore, we have parents who are relentless in sending their children for extra tuition in order to boost academic results, and yet we also have parents who will give their kids unfettered access to mobile devices, often as a way to keep them occupied.

Just go to any public eating spot during meal times, and you will certainly find kids on phones, iPads or tablets, either texting, scrolling or watching shorts. On public transport, we have seen young kids with mobile devices scrolling through social media and watching videos unsupervised.

