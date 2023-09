The Greek philosopher Heraclitus taught that you can’t step into the same river twice, for you aren’t the same person at each visit, and the water is ever flowing. It is a powerful way to represent the reality of impermanence: Everything is always changing.

Yet so many people have fraught relationships with change. We deny it, resist it or attempt to control it – the result of which is almost always some combination of stress, anxiety, burnout and exhaustion. It doesn’t have to be that way.